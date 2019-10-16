Services
Norva Lee Terry Obituary
Norva Lee Terry

On October 10, 2019 God called Norva Lee Terry home to heaven. She was 84 years old and left this earth peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Her memories will forever be cherished by so many people including her children, Danny, Denise, Debbie, Tammy, Tracy, Timothy, Chris and Cleothus. Norva Lee was affectionately called Big Mama by her 19 grandchildren and her 34 great grand kids and 2 great - great grand babies.

As a gifted musician, Norva Lee served as a pianist for True Faith Baptist Church locally and for several state and national conventions. In addition to serving the church, Norva Lee spent 26 years working for the City of Corpus Christi as a school crossing guard.

The viewing will be held on Friday, October 18th from 6 to 9pm at True Faith Baptist Church. Her home going celebration will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1pm at St. John's Baptist Church. And the internment will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:30am at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for Norva Lee's arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
