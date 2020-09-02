1/2
Obera Lynette (Kiker) Schneider
1924 - 2020
Obera Lynette Kiker Schneider

Mathis, Texas -

Obera Lynette Kiker Schneider age 96 died at her home near Mathis, Texas on August 28, 2020. She was born in Rotan, Texas on February 4, 1924 to Dewey P. and Beatrice (Pete) L. Kiker. Lynette became God's child in the waters of Holy Baptism, April 2, 1944 and was confirmed February 17, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Sinton, Texas by Rev. Martin Lopahs.

She left Texas Tech University in her sophomore year due to World War II. Among other things, she was a manager at HEB in Alice. She met Edwin Walter Schneider at the Orange Grove Rifle Club, and they were married on February 4, 1945 at the Lutheran Church in Orange Grove, Texas. After Edwin left the military, they built a Sears & Roebuck kit house and began farming in the West Sinton Area.

When her youngest child started school, she returned to finish her college education at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. Lynette completed 20 years of teaching in the Mathis Independent School District before retirement.

Lynette was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Sinton for 75 years, and participated as a member of the Dorcas Society, the Lutheran Womens' Missionary League.

Lynette is preceded in death by her husband Edwin Walter Schneider, son Mark Edwin Schneider, her parents Dewey and Beatrice Kiker, sister Verajean Stuchly and husband Henry, sister Derajean Fuhrken and husband Elton (Pete), infant granddaughter Baby Girl Harrod, and daughter-in-law Margaret Lois Parsons Schneider.

Lynette is survived by her son Erich Paul (Helen) Schneider, daughter Laura Marlene (Erich Keith) Bauch, daughter Sally Lynette (Robert) Bess, son Charles Max Schneider, daughter Jane Ellen Peteshel (Robert), daughter Grace Kathleen Hetherington (Mark). She is grandmother to Susan (Eric) Salituro and Robert Schneider; Erica, Carolyn, and Michael (Talitha) Bauch; Jennifer (Charles) Chapot, Jessica (Patrick) Maraquin, and Stephanie Bess; Sarah (Chris) Koehn, Thomas (Alexandra) and Hannah Stringer; Kathryn (Corey) Rogers, Kristina (John Patrick) McManamen, and Kelly (Tanner) Sunderland. Lynette is also survived by a sister Ella Belle Edwards, brother Jerry Paul (Bertha) Kiker, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lynette's family extends heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregivers Aadi Home Health and Hospice and Senior Helpers.

Public Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Family graveside services will at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cenizo Hill Cemetery, Mathis, Texas.

All services are in care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.

Donations in her memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 7912 FM 796, Odem, Texas 78370.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cenizo Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
