Odelia Maria Martinez
Corpus Christi - Odelia "Olee" M. Martinez, age 61, went to be with Lord on September 4, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends, ending a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. She was born on September 7, 1957, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Teodoro Sr. and Mary Morales. Olee was the youngest of six children. She was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Olee left a wonderful legacy through her children and their families. Her focus was always her family; always striving to be a good daughter, sister, wife, mother and loving "Grammy" to her grandchildren. She provided her family with a strong foundation rooted in love, compassion and faith in the Lord.
Olee was an inspiration to her family, in her unwavering approach in dealing with her cancer. Relying on her faith, she was consistently positive and upbeat, and she fought her illness with unyielding courage and often reminded family members that "God is Great" in the midst of every trial. Her most significant legacy is her immeasurable love and her steadfast love for the Lord.
Olee was preceded in death by her parents, her sibling Blanche Morales, father-in-law Juan Martinez, brother-in-law Bernie Cullefer and sister-in-law Geraldine Morales.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years of marriage, Ruben Sr., her daughter Brandye Maldonado and husband Hector; son Ruben Martinez Jr. and fiancé Elizabeth Brodine and daughter Brittany Staberg and husband Robert, grandson Hector and granddaughter Brynn, her brother Teodoro Jr. (Geraldine), sisters, Anna (Julian), Gracie (Lupe), Patricia (Bernie), her mother-in-law Emma Martinez, her sister/brother-in-law's, several cousins, her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews.
A special thank you to all of her friends and family who were always there, particularly her sisters, whose consistent loyalty, dedication, energy, love and support always lifted her spirits and gave her hope.
Visitation will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Ocean Dr. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
Interment follow to Seaside Memorial Park.
Floral gifts are welcomed and those desiring to honor Olee's memory may donate to The .
