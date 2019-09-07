Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Odelia Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odelia Maria Martinez


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odelia Maria Martinez Obituary
Odelia Maria Martinez

Corpus Christi - Odelia "Olee" M. Martinez, age 61, went to be with Lord on September 4, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends, ending a lengthy and valiant battle with cancer. She was born on September 7, 1957, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Teodoro Sr. and Mary Morales. Olee was the youngest of six children. She was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Olee left a wonderful legacy through her children and their families. Her focus was always her family; always striving to be a good daughter, sister, wife, mother and loving "Grammy" to her grandchildren. She provided her family with a strong foundation rooted in love, compassion and faith in the Lord.

Olee was an inspiration to her family, in her unwavering approach in dealing with her cancer. Relying on her faith, she was consistently positive and upbeat, and she fought her illness with unyielding courage and often reminded family members that "God is Great" in the midst of every trial. Her most significant legacy is her immeasurable love and her steadfast love for the Lord.

Olee was preceded in death by her parents, her sibling Blanche Morales, father-in-law Juan Martinez, brother-in-law Bernie Cullefer and sister-in-law Geraldine Morales.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years of marriage, Ruben Sr., her daughter Brandye Maldonado and husband Hector; son Ruben Martinez Jr. and fiancé Elizabeth Brodine and daughter Brittany Staberg and husband Robert, grandson Hector and granddaughter Brynn, her brother Teodoro Jr. (Geraldine), sisters, Anna (Julian), Gracie (Lupe), Patricia (Bernie), her mother-in-law Emma Martinez, her sister/brother-in-law's, several cousins, her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews.

A special thank you to all of her friends and family who were always there, particularly her sisters, whose consistent loyalty, dedication, energy, love and support always lifted her spirits and gave her hope.

Visitation will be held at Seaside Funeral Home on Ocean Dr. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be held at Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM.

Interment follow to Seaside Memorial Park.

Floral gifts are welcomed and those desiring to honor Olee's memory may donate to The .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now