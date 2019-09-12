|
Odessa (Redix) Williams
Corpus Christi81 - On February 22, 1938, Odessa (Redix) Williams was born in Sequin, Texas to Tony and Clodie Redix. Along with her siblings: five boys and five girls. At age three, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas and later attended Soloman Coles High School.
She married Donnel Brown in 1955. They had two children from this union: Donnell and Patricia. In the year 1965 on April 22, she married Vernon Williams. They had three children from this union: Billy Ray, Shirley and Tiffaney, and stepson, Vernon Williams, Jr. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking and antiquing.
On the evening of August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully and quietly.
Visitation will be at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm.
Funeral Services will be at St. John's Baptist Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 12, 2019