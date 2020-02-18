|
Odilia B. Ortiz
Corpus Christi - Odilia B. Ortiz, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Edcouch-Elsa, Texas to Romulo Sr. and Margarita Benavides.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rodolfo Ortiz, Sr., her son Raymond Ortiz, her parents, Romulo Sr. & Margarita Benavides, grandson, Henry Lamb III, siblings, Elma Vela, Romulo Benavides, Jr. and Gilda Saenz. Odilia is survived by her children, Rudy (Susan) Ortiz, Sylvia (Henry) Lamb and Joe Ortiz. Her siblings, Kelly Infante, Joe (Irene) Benavides, Baldemar (Sylvia) Benavides, Richard (Terry) Benavides, Becky Benavides, Ovidio Benavides, Linda Benavides and Irma Rodriguez. 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 at 4-5 P.M. for family visitation and at 5-9 P.M. for public visitation at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown SH.286 . Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7522 Everhart Rd. at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be at Rosehill Memorial Park at 2731 Comanche St, following the mass at 11:30 A.M.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020