Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Odilia Zavala Padilla


1938 - 2020
Odilia Zavala Padilla Obituary
Odilia Zavala Padilla

Lake Jackson - Odilia Zavala Padilla, 81, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence in Lake Jackson, Texas with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 03, 1938 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel Zavala and Trinidad Torres Zavala. Odilia was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

She goes home to reunite with her husband, Juan Rene Padilla, Sr. whom preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her two sons: Juan (Yolanda B.) Padilla, Jr. and Gerardo (Ruby) Padilla. She was also blessed and adored by her five grandchildren: Jerry David (Deanna) Padilla, Sarah (Todd) Padilla McElroy, Christopher Joshua (Annissa) Padilla, Jessica (Scott) Padilla Jordan, Amber Nicole Padilla, four great-grandchildren: Davis Padilla, Court Padilla, Elizabeth Petra Renee McElroy, Lily Grace Padilla and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with a Memorial Service that same evening at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service was held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
