Corpus Christi - Ofelia (Espinoza) Garcia, 97, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



Ofelia was born July 19, 1923 to Reyes and Isabel Espinoza in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married the love of her life, Apolinar Garcia, in 1943. She was a member of the American G.I. Forum (AGIF).



Ofelia enjoyed telling family stories about her younger years and time at the ranch that her and her husband built and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Being outdoors, gardening, cooking, playing cards, Pokeno and Mexican bingo were some of her favorite pastimes.



Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, Reyes and Isabel Espinoza; her husband, Apolinar Garcia; brothers, Ezequiel and Crispin Espinoza; sister, Erminia Acuna; and son, Hector Garcia.



Survivors include daughters, Irma (Luis) Soliz and Gloria (Joe) Medrano; and sons, Oscar (Odie) Garcia and Roland Garcia. Ofelia also left 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.



Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 11 o'clock at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas, with Father Ryszard Zielinski of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will then follow at Three Rivers Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Michael Soliz, Daniel Soliz, Jacob Garcia, Joey Medrano, Michael Navarro Jr. and Michael Navarro Sr.









