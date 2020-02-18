Services
Ofelia Moya Coronado


1924 - 2020
Ofelia Moya Coronado Obituary
Ofelia Moya Coronado, born on December 24, 1924, in San Diego, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2020 and went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 95.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 54 years, Guadalupe R. Coronado, her second husband of 18 years, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren, Tiki, Eric, and Jennifer, and one great-grandson, Santiago.

She is survived by six siblings, 11 children and their spouses; 35 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM with funeral services starting at 2:00 PM.

Please join us in the celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ofelia's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alzfdn.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020
