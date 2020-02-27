|
Ofelia Villarreal
New Orleans - Ofelia D. Villarreal, 89, entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Abel G. Villarreal. She was a loving and dedicated mother to her son Rene Villarreal and daughter Nora Richard (Ronald). She was an Honorary Mother to Delia Perez.
Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Duran and Arcadia Linares, her brothers Roberto Linares and Juan Jose Linares, and her brother-in-law Jose Garza Jr.
She is survived by her brother Raymundo Linares (Alma); sister Maria Garza, and sister-in-law Nora Linares. Ofelia leaves many nieces, nephews, family members and friends that she loved dearly.
Her faith in Jesus Christ, the love of and for her family, and her long career filled Ofelia's life. In 2004 at the age of 74 Ofelia retired from Value Bank, Texas after 25 years of service at the Ingleside branch. In her later years she lived in the New Orleans area to be in close proximity to her son and daughter.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be celebrated at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass, Texas on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at San Ignacio Cemetery in Ingleside, Texas.
Pallbearers are Arnaldo Garza, Roger J. Koss Jr., Rudy Linares, Enrique Salas, Benjamin Tobon, and Leopoldo Villa.
