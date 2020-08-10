Olga Garcia Benavidez



Orange Grove - Olga Garcia Benavidez, 77, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 06, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born on August 23, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ernesto and Gregoria Rodriguez Garcia. She was a longtime resident and a devout parishioner of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Texas. She will be deeply and dearly missed by all of her family, friends and all those who came to know her.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Amador G. Benavidez who she shared 54 years of marriage with. Her children, Amador Benavidez, Jr., Arlena Porras and Ronnie Benavidez; her siblings, Carlos (Betty) Garcia, George (Sarita) Garcia, Ernesto (Soledad) Garcia, Jr., Irma (the late Dan) Guzman and Rachel (Juan) Molina. She will also be missed by her three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and (one on the way), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The Family will be receiving friends at 6pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 7pm on that same evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









