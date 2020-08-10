1/1
Olga Garcia Benavidez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Garcia Benavidez

Orange Grove - Olga Garcia Benavidez, 77, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 06, 2020 after a sudden illness. She was born on August 23, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Ernesto and Gregoria Rodriguez Garcia. She was a longtime resident and a devout parishioner of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove, Texas. She will be deeply and dearly missed by all of her family, friends and all those who came to know her.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Amador G. Benavidez who she shared 54 years of marriage with. Her children, Amador Benavidez, Jr., Arlena Porras and Ronnie Benavidez; her siblings, Carlos (Betty) Garcia, George (Sarita) Garcia, Ernesto (Soledad) Garcia, Jr., Irma (the late Dan) Guzman and Rachel (Juan) Molina. She will also be missed by her three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and (one on the way), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The Family will be receiving friends at 6pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 7pm on that same evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved