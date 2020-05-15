|
Olga Gonzalez
Kingsville - Olga Galvan Gonzalez, of Kingsville, Texas, was called to her eternal home with the Lord on May 14, 2020. She was surrounded by family and was born into eternity as the family prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet. She was born July 17, 1943, to Jose Manuel Galvan and Guadalupe Leal Galvan, who along with her brothers Arnoldo, Jose Antonio, and Rigoberto, and her husband Ventura Gonzalez, Jr., preceded her in death.
Olga married her high school sweetheart, Ventura Gonzalez, Jr., and they enjoyed almost 50 years together before his time on this side of life ended. She was a full time devoted homemaker, always having delicious home cooked meals for her family and tending to their needs, never missing an opportunity to shower her family with love. A devout Catholic and a woman of great faith, she fervently prayed for her family and friends to the very end, mustering up the strength even in her weakened state, to raise her arms to praise God.
In her younger and healthier days, she enjoyed dancing and was known to be able to cut quite a rug, from walking as a teen with her friends to El Cabrera to enjoy 'tardeadas,' to dances at the K.C. Hall with Ventura. She is survived by her children Ventura 'Sonny' Gonzalez (Claire) and Lisa Gonzalez-Saenz (Mike) as well as her grandchildren Matthew, Blake, Clarissa, Breanna, Kelsey, and her bonus grandchildren and great grand children, Melissa, Gavin, Kinsley, Austin, McKanna, Emery, and Eiryan. She is also survived by her brother Juan Galvan (Linda) and her sister Josefina Morales. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy; she would light up at the very sight of her babies. She was Tia Nana to Isaac, Lucas, and Jacob and dearly loved them.
She was blessed with friendships that more closely resembled a sisterhood, often referring to her friend group as "The Golden Girls." As her health and mobility declined throughout the years, this circle of friends would regularly take her out for a meal, or meet at a home to break bread and play games. Later, they would bring her food, prayer, and company. They say a person is blessed to have a single true friend in this life. Olga enjoyed more than a handful of friends even to her last moments on this side of life, from her dear friend Connie Luera, to Martha Alfaro, Mary Favela, Zelma Salinas, her sister in law Maria Mere Gonzalez, to Lupita Lopez, who was as close to a sister as anyone could be. Her life to many on the outside may have seemed simple, but she embraced every moment and was grateful for every blessing. She was queen of QVC, hooked on Sonic Ice (if you know, you know) and you would be in trouble if you forgot to use the CVS care card. She very much enjoyed her instant Nescafé coffee, paired with pan dulce each morning.
The family extends their deep gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for her in her final month, most especially Doctor Mwansa and Dr. Madarang, as well as Dr. Salloum, Dr. Vasquez, Altus Hospice,and all the nurses at Fresenious Dialysis in Kingsville, where she received treatment for over 9 years. She always showed up well dressed and made up, and was lovingly referred to as Olgalicious because she was always looking beautiful. She was the matriarch of her family and will be missed more than words can say.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 5 to 9 PM at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kngsville. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Martin Catholic Church in Kingsville. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.
