Olga S. AlanizCorpus Christ - Olga S. Alaniz, born June 30, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ernestina Paiz Solis and Roberto Solis entered eternal rest on September 14, 2020.She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family. Olga was a loving and faithful wife to her husband, Esteban R. Alaniz. She was a devoted mother to Kristina (Victor) Garcia, Ana Lisa (Michael) Lopez, Angela (Marcus) Medellin, Ricky Alaniz, and Mandy Alaniz. Her greatest blessings were her grandchildren, Jessica (William), Christian, Savanah, Landon, Marcus, Bella, Jenna, Giana, Liam, Natalia, Aaron, and Camila. Great grandchildren were Sydney, Charlie, and Reese. She was a loving sister to Robert Solis (deceased), Sylvia Hara, Roland Solis, Belia Stowe, Donna Vasquez, Lucy Hall and Sam Solis and their respective spouses. She was blessed with a wonderful, extended family of numerous aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters in love, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a dear friend to many and held long lasting relationships.Olga married her true love, Esteban on February 11, 1972. Their loving marriage of almost 49 years was a beautiful testament of faith, hope, love and devotion. Where you saw one, you saw the other. They were inseparable. Even in her last days on this Earth, her Lovey broke through red tape to see his beautiful wife to calm her fears and give her strength to keep fighting.She retired from Civil Service and joined her husband in the family business, Alaniz Construction. They opened a Family Restaurant called The Location in Tilden, TX. They captured the hearts of every local in this small town. Upon selling their restaurant, they moved back to Flour Bluff and relished time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.Growing up, our Mother opened her home to everyone with her gentle spirit, big heart and amazing cooking. Her greatest passion was baking and she was a giver. She loved gardening, shopping for her grandchildren. She held her siblings in close regard and loved outings with them to include lunches and long talks. Following their stories told together was a science and comedy because they would fill in gaps of details for each other and laughed until their bellies ached. We found joy in talking about nothing with her and these will be the conversations missed the most.Thank you for praying for Momma throughout her journey. She fought valiantly with all her might. She was a beautiful, strong soul full of love, grace, compassion, kindness, and determination. She blessed our lives abundantly and infinitely and her legacy lives on in each of us. She touched the lives of many and left a lasting impression on anyone she met. She was a true servant of God always willing to do for others.We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the angels that cared for Momma in her last days on Earth. She was touched by the love and kindness from the FEMA Nurses, Doctors, Respiratory Therapists and Ancillary Staff at Spohn Shoreline Hospital. We will forever be indebted to you!She is a Woman of Strength and dignity…when she speaks her words are wise and kindness is the rule for everything she says. Proverbs 31:25-26Due to the COVID Pandemic, funeral services will be limited to immediate family only. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. We will provide a livestream feed for the Mass.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund.