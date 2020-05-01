|
Olga Zuniga De Los Santos
Corpus Christi, TX - Olga Zuniga De Los Santos passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on November 6, 1942 to the late Victoriano and Consuelo Zuniga. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Olga was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will always be remembered as the matriarch in her family and cherished for the love she had in family.
Olga is reunited with her parents; her beloved husband, George R. De Los Santos Sr. and her brother, Victor Zuniga.
She leaves her loving memories to her companion, Alejandro Mejia; children, George De Los Santos Jr., Gary De Los Santos (Diana), Gracie Vasquez (Roger), Gabriel De Los Santos, Gilbert De Los Santos (Sara), Greg De Los Santos (Maria), Gerardo De Los Santos (Emily), Gustavo De Los Santos (Regina); twenty-three grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020