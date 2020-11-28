1/1
Olivia Saenz De Santos
Corpus Christi - On the morning of Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Olivia Saenz De Santos passed peacefully into heaven, having lived a full life throughout her 101 years. Born in Laredo, Texas, she lived much of her life and raised her own family in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Olivia is preceded in death by her beloved husband and partner in life, Arturo S. De Santos. She is survived by her children, Jose A. De Santos (Adelma), Elma Torres (Diego), and Gloria Alvarado (Tom), as well as her sister, Eloisa S. Cabello of Laredo, Texas; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren were all so blessed to know and love her for so many years and will forever keep her memory alive.

A natural storyteller and lover of life, Olivia leaves her family with troves of treasured memories. From her life adventures growing up with eight siblings on a ranch — to her stories of hunting in the Colorado mountains, winning big in Vegas, and frequently traveling everywhere from California to New York and throughout Mexico — she truly lived.

She was known for her wit and spirit. Her dance moves were only rivaled by those of her sisters, and she was always the life of the party. Olivia was a fighter. A renegade and a brilliant poet. Family was everything to her.

Services for Olivia will be private, as the family wishes to protect all loved ones during this unprecedented time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
