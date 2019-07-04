|
Olivia Vela Flores
Corpus Christi - Olivia Vela Flores, age 91, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was born on August 21, 1927 to Carlos and Paula Vela. She graduated from Mission High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Estanislado "Tiny" N. Flores and her brother Robert Vela.
Olivia Vela Flores is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons, 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 4, 2019