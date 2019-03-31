Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Opal Edge Hutchins


1939 - 2019
Opal Edge Hutchins Obituary
Opal Edge Hutchins

Corpus Christi, TX

Opal Edge Hutchins, age 80 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born in Kendalia, Texas on January 14, 1939 to Bruce M. and Nancy Otelia Edge and is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Cleve Edge, Home Edge and Dewey Edge; two sisters, Nelda Earley and Merle Reed.

Opal is survived by her son, Keith Hutchins, grandson, Kingston Hutchins, brother Frank Edge (Doris) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was buried in The Edge Family Cemetery in Kendalia, Texas on March 25, 2019.

Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
