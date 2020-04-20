|
|
Opel Hinsley
Ingleside - Opel Marylean Truelove-Hinsley, 86, beloved Mother and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on April 17, 2020. She entered this world on June 20, 1933 in Port Lavaca, TX, born to Olin and Ethel Truelove.
Opel is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie L. "Dry Bones" Hinsley (1989), her daughter, Pamela V. Hinsley (2017), her parents and a sister.
Opel is survived by her daughter, Karen Canales (Gilbert) of Ingleside, Texas. Grandchildren; Gilbert Canales (Monica), Beatrice Cantu (Xavier), Daniel Canales (Michelle) all of Ingleside, Texas, Katie Wright (Stephen) of San Antonio, Texas. 10 Great Grandsons, 6 Great Granddaughters, 2 Great Great Granddaughters. Sisters; Joyce Tyler (Roy) of Klamath Falls, Ore, Carol Driver of Rockport, Texas, Darlene Sullivan (James) of Ingleside and Sister-in-law, Shirley Bibbs of Seguin, Texas. Numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020