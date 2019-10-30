Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Ora Lee Gomez


1961 - 2019
Ora Lee Gomez Obituary
Ora Lee Gomez, 58, went to be with our Lord on October 26, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1961 in Naples, Italy to Alfredo and Seferina Orona Gomez. She was a cosmetologist and was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her parents; sister, June Gomez; her brother, Alfredo E. Gomez. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, Ariel (Martin Gracia, III) S. Gomez, Darlena (Joseph) S. Guerrero, Rian J. Gomez as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, November 01, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Remember
