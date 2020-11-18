Oralia E. Morales



Corpus Christi - On November 12, 2020, Oralia E. Morales, took her last breath and left our world to be reunited with our sister, Sandy, and father, Steve Morales. She held on for quite a while to make sure she said good-bye to all her children. She would wait until I left the room to start her journey, as I know she was thinking of me once again and didn't want me to be scared. As sad as we are to lose her, we are grateful that she will be fully restored and no longer in any discomfort as she takes her place with our Lord and family.



She was born to Estefana and Manuel Espinoza in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 12, 1939. She was the only girl in her family, so she was very protected by her older brothers whom are waiting for her in heaven. I know she will be well protected again.



She would later meet a handsome young Captain in the Army, marry, and have 5 children.



While my mother never received a formal college degree, she raised 5 children who are well educated and very independent.



She is survived by her children Linda Morales, Joe (Kayla) Morales, Cynthia Morales (Fred) Garcia, and Leticia Morales. She has many grandchildren whom she adored. She never let us scold them.



She will be dearly missed, as she was the kind of mom who would drop everything in the middle of the night and rush over to help any of her children. You could wake her up first thing in the morning just to talk to her as you drove to work. She never complained.



Good-bye, dear Mother. We hope to make you proud!



Please join us on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm for the recitation of the Holy Rosary with the Memorial Mass to follow:



St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church



3210 S. P.I.D Corpus Christi, TX. 78415



(GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME)









