Oralia "Lala" Gutierrez Colunga



Corpus Christi - Oralia "Lala" Gutierrez Colunga, age 88, beloved wife, Mami, and Yaya went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in her home in Corpus Christi, TX. Lala was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, MX on February 24, 1932 to Jose and Francisca Gutierrez. Lala married Blas E. Colunga, her "Maridito" on November 18, 1961 and shared a genuine and beautiful love story until her very last breath. In her youth, Lala was an active member of the youth group in her church, acting in plays to help raise funds for various projects. She was a talented leading actress and artist. Lala was a dental assistant until she married Blas. Two years after their marriage they started their family. Lala's favorite leading role was being a mother. Her pride and joy were her three children- Marila, Maricela, and Alex; her grandchildren- Brooke, Brandon, Benjamin, Robert, Natalie, Hilda, Grace, Adan, Sarah, Alex, and Lily, and her greatgrandchildren- Alasia, Nehemiah, Julius, Braylen, and Tristen. Family gatherings were spent telling stories, laughing, and making faces. Lala loved sharing her life through the many stories she shared with her children and grandchildren. I am sure any one of the kids can retell the stories of her Abuelita Ceverita, Tio Chanito, Tia Blasita, Tia Minita, and her trips to "el Molino con la caserolita." She took pride in attending the many piano recitals, marching band competitions, and numerous sporting events in which her children participated. She was their biggest cheerleader and fan. Lala enjoyed entertaining and always made everyone that walked through the front door feel at home. Hospitality was one of her many gifts. She loved to bar-b-que for her family, her kids and even their friends. She had a servant's heart and approached every day with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. Her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nieces and nephews praise her and will forever hold her in their hearts.









