Oralia Musquiz Padilla



Robstown - Oralia Musquiz Padilla, 81, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on July 03, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1939 in Robstown, Texas to Bernardo Musquiz and Carolina Garza Musquiz. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albino Padilla, Sr., her brother, Jose Luis Musquiz; and her grandson, Matthew Padilla.



She is survived by her children, Irma Padilla, Alma Padilla, Albino (Lisa) Padilla, Jr., Norma Padilla (Kerry Martin), Imelda (Ernest, III) Padilla Garcia, Deliah (Michael) Loya, Raul (Rachel) Padilla and Idalia (Kwamin) Padilla Huff. She was also blessed with twenty grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store