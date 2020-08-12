1/1
Oralia Reyna
Oralia Reyna

Corpus Christi - Oralia Reyna, 71, of Corpus Christi Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 9, 2020 from a sudden illness. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Sister. Oralia always had a smile on her face. She was a dedicated CNA for years. Oralia loved helping people, she loved her clients, co-workers and her family very much. Her love and memories will live forever.

Oralia is preceded in death by her mother, Ninfa Ledesma, her grandmother Elaria "Mamo" and brother Robert "Bobby" Meza. She is survived by her children, Sergio Molina, Christina M. Villafranco, Rose Molina, Carlos (Debra) Montez, Leticia ( Arnold C) Montez, Anna (Mike) Toussaint and Chriselda Montez. Oralia is also survived by her siblings, Mary Ledesma, Linda Corpus, Diana Martinez and Arturo Ledesma. She is also survived by her Uncle Arnold (Luisa) Meza and Aunt Mary Rivera. Oralia will truly be missed by her 21 Grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren and her loving dog Lulu Montez that she loved very much.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
