Orene Grace Buffaloe
Corpus Christi, TX
Orene Grace Buffaloe,84, passed away on March 4, 2019, after suffering a long illness. Born April 1, 1934 in Isabella County, Michigan to Iris Rose Jones Beard and Arthur Beard. Orene "Grace" was an entrepreneur bringing "Pipe Creations" an outdoor furniture manufacturer to Corpus Christi. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, one brother and one sister. She leaves behind two children Brian Norwood and Julie Harris (Darryl) of Corpus Christi, Texas; one grandchild Kaitlyn Norwood of Greer, South Carolina; one sister Betty Beard of Corpus Christi, Texas and numerous cousins, nephews, close childhood and local friends. She was considered Mom to Ron and Jody Kalla of Dallas, Texas and Robert Austin of Columbus, Ohio whom she dearly loved.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on April 1, 2019 on Padre Island with close family and friends.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019