Orfalinda G. Castro
Corpus Christi , TX
Orfalinda G. Castro, 88, of Corpus Christi, Tx, passed away February 22, 2019.
She was born on August 8, 1930 in Austin, Texas. Orfalinda graduated from Roy Miller High School and received a Bachelor and Masters Degrees from the University of Texas at Austin.
She was married to Ruben Castro Sr. on August 9, 1952. Orfalinda worked and had a career as a school teacher specializing in music and choral direction for the Corpus Christi Independent School District for 35 years. After retirement, she continued teaching ESL Classes to individuals wanting to learn English.
She was a member of Primera Iglesia and Segunda Iglesia Bautista in Corpus Christi. She had a passion for music and worked hard in leading people to Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio E. & Gregoria G. Gonzalez; her brother, Homero Gonzales and her husband, Ruben Castro Sr.
Those left behind to cherish her memories include her children, Dr. Melinda (Sam) Rodriguez, David (Iris) Castro, and Ruben Castro Jr., 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial Holly 3442 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, Tx 78415.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Segunda Iglesia Bautista 5405 Carroll Lane, Corpus Christi Tx. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd Corpus Christi, Tx.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 26, 2019