|
|
Orman Ernest Gabhart
Corpus Christi - Orman Ernest Gabhart, of Corpus Christi, TX an extraordinary man, earned his angel wings February 1, 2020. He was born August 1, 1923 to Lawrence Hyatt and Ila Hoyt in Sheridan, Michigan. He was raised by his Mom and Step-Dad, Henry L. Gabhart. The family eventually left Michigan and moved to Texas. At a young age Orman left school and entered the work force to help support his family.
In 1944 Orman joined the Army and after training was assigned to the Parachute Infantry. During WWII he was with the 117th Airborne in Central Europe. He parachuted into enemy territory in Rhineland. Orman proudly served his country and among the decorations he earned were two bronze stars and a Purple Heart medal. After he was discharged from the Army in June 1946 he returned to Texas.
In Texas he met the love of his life, Margaret L. Williams and they married in Stephenville, Texas on September 3, 1946.
Orman worked in various positions in the oil and gas industry from the mid 1940's until he retired in the late 1980's. He had other occupations as a dairy farmer in Lingleville, Texas and a helicopter mechanic for Southern Airways. He also was a civilian aircraft mechanic for NHA in Phu Bai, Vietnam.
After Orman retired he became active in various veteran organizations. He served as commander and vice-commander for the , The Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Military Order of the Purple Heart and chaplain for the South Texas division of the 82nd Airborne. He also had many volunteer hours helping veterans with documents and transporting them to the hospital or doctor's office.
One of Orman's lifetime passions was gardening. He loved to share his fruit and vegetables with family and friends.
Orman was a wonderful brother, husband, Dad, Grandparent, Uncle and friend.
Orman is survived by son, Ray Gabhart; daughter, Karen Work; son-in-law, Cecil Rasberry; grandsons, Chad Rasberry (Heather); Henry Work; granddaughters, Angela Bailey (Geoff); Kitten Work; Vickie Work; Megan McSpadden (Aaron); Nephew, Randy Gabhart (Tawnie) and his family; great-grandsons, Micheal Scott (Kimberly); Jonathan Murphey, Jr.; Charlie Rasberry; Jakob Rasberry; Eion Bailey; great granddaughters, Kaylee Work; Kaycee Work; Ireland Bailey; Ashlynne Joseph; great-great grandson,
Dalton Scott; great-great granddaughters, Charlotte Scott and Mary Scott. He is also survived by nieces and their families.
Orman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry Gabhart and George Gabhart; wife, Margaret L. Gabhart; daughter, Donna Rasberry; son, Oren E. Gabhart and grandson, Eric W. Gabhart.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, February 7th at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 6th at Memory Garden's state room.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020