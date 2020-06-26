Ormin Edward Brown
1941 - 2020
Ormin Edward Brown

San Antonio - December 24, 1941 - June 24, 2020

Ormin Edward Brown passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He bravely battled Leukemia for three years. He served his country as Captain Brown, pilot in the United States Air Force.

Ormin is survived by his wife, Sherry, two children, Shelley (Patrick McCormick), Ryan Fuqua and grandchildren, Brooklyn Fuqua and Liam McCormick. Other survivors include brother, Trumin Brown (Debbie), sisters, Annetta (Mikel) Ropp, Angela Brown and sister-in-law Brenda Brown.

Ormin was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Phyllis Brown and brothers, Darrell and Dr. Terrill Brown.

Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and offer an extended obituary, leave memories and condolences for the family and check for updates on their website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9236254 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
8306252349
