Orville Eugene "Gene" Bartlett
Corpus Christi - Our loving father, Orville Eugene "Gene" Bartlett, 86, was born on June 24, 1932 in Lincoln, Nebraska and died on May 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He endured a long illness and passed away peacefully at his home, with his children by his side.
Dad grew up farming and ranching with his family in Wyoming and Colorado. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Army, and was stationed with the 1st Cavalry Division, 8th Engineers, C Company at Camp Drake, Japan. He was seriously wounded in action while serving in Korea and returned to the US in 1951. He was treated for his injury at the Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, awarded the Purple Heart and Honorably Discharged. Dad lived and worked in the Western US and then settled in Corpus Christi where he resided for the last 50 years. He loved his work as a Private Investigator and South Texas District Manager of Burns International Security Services. He then owned and operated Southern Builders of Texas.
Dad was a strong, sentimental man with a big personality. He was a devoted father and husband who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing guitar, and taking road trips. He will always be remembered for the way he took an interest in others, especially the homeless and those in need. Even as he suffered in silence, he remained strong and generously helped anyone he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents George & Elsie (Howard) Bartlett of Colorado; sisters Clara, Cleo, Claudia, and Mary; brothers Benjamin, Robert, Clyde, and William; wife and mother of his children Lanora Solomon of 20 years; wife and mother of his step-children Ola Mae (Grigory) Bartlett of 31 years; and son Michael Bartlett of Corpus Christi.
He is survived by his son Gary (Donna) Bartlett of Texas, daughters Jeanne (George) LaMar of Utah, and Claudia Bartlett of Connecticut; step-daughters Debbie (Al) Rains of California, Dee King of Texas, and Lory (Don) Sweeley of Oklahoma; 3 grandchildren DeAnna (Patrick) Savage of South Carolina, Matthew Marsh of South Carolina, and Brian Foley of Massachusetts; 9 step-grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas with a Prayer Service to be held from 5 pm to 6 pm. Monday May 13, 2019: Patriot Guard Procession, CC Funeral Home 1 PM, Military Honors and Interment, Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 Interstate 37, Corpus Christi, TX. 2 PM
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help the homeless in Corpus Christi at The Station Church, 209 S. Tancahua St., Corpus Christi, TX 78404 www.thestationcc.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019