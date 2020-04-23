Services
More Obituaries for Oscar Carreon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Carreon


1958 - 2020
Oscar Carreon Obituary
Oscar Carreon

Corpus Christi - Oscar Amador Carreon Jr. at the age of 61, earned his wings surrounded by his loved ones at home on Tuesday April 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on December 22, 1958 in Falfurrias, Texas to Maria Minerva Barraz Carreon and Oscar Carreon. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and other loved ones. Although the family that he left here on earth is hurting, we must rejoice in knowing that he is now dancing in God's Kingdom. Oscar, or O.A. as his close family and friends would call him, was the eldest among his siblings. His younger sister Velma (Mario) Martinez and brother Omar Carreon reside in Hebbronville, Texas, along with most of his family. He also has two more siblings who live in Mexico, Oscarin (Fabi) Carreon and Diana Carreon. O.A. married the love of his life Marcy Gomez in June of 1989 and together were blessed with two beautiful girls, Giselle and Gabriela, who he called his "Babinas". O.A. loved his family unconditionally with a genuine love that made us feel so special. Many of his daughter's friends and family members saw him as the perfect example of a family man and father figure. He was and will remain one of God's greatest blessings to all. Although his golden heart stopped beating, we will forever cherish the memories he gifted us. His benevolent spirit will forever be remembered by his loved ones... He loved us all CHINGOS. May his memory be a blessing to everyone who knew him.

A live stream chapel service for Oscar will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelHWilliams.com for the Carreon family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 502 E. Santa Clara, Hebbronville, Texas 78361
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
