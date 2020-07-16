Oscar Martinez



Corpus Christi - Oscar Martinez passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 86.



Oscar Martinez was preceded in death by his mother Eloisa Galindo Martinez and his father Pedro Martinez. Oscar will also be received by his younger brother Victor (Zuelma) Martinez.



Oscar is survived by his brother Jose (Matilda) Martinez of San Antonio, TX and Juan (Oralia) Martinez of Corpus Christi, TX.



Oscar has four children, Javier Omar Martinez, Imelda (Rick) Barrera, Jaime Orlando Martinez and Iris (Scott) Martinez Simmons.



Oscar also has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. They are Pamela Carrillo, Georgia Martinez, Roberto Mario Carrillo II, Gina Martinez Trotter, Javier Martinez, Giana Martinez, Kaleigh Martinez and Analicia Martinez. And his great grandchildren are Stella Carrillo, Roman Mario Carrillo, Isabel London Carrillo, Eva Lynn Carrillo, Kensie Kahn, and Servando Walker IV.



Oscar was a native of Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School, Class of 1952. Right after graduation Oscar married Eduvina Perez. In 1956 Oscar joined the Isidro Lopez Orchestra and in 1958 Oscar began his career as Oscar Martinez and his Orchestra. Oscar had his band for over 50 years and traveled across the state in his big red bus with his 12 piece orchestra. A self-made musician, artist, author, owner of his own record label, radio personality since 1958, and was able to attain the following accomplishments.



- 1958-Recorded his first hit, made #1 on the Jimmy Bell KEYS radio program, "Makes no difference"



- 1959-Began his radio personality programs, and remained on the air till January of 2020.



- 1963-Oscar Martinez and his Orchestra suffered a tragic automobile accident.



- 1998-Published "Tejano Music Talk"



- 1999- Inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame



- 2003-Inducted into the Tejano R.O.O.T.S Hall of Fame



- 2006-Oscar Martinez was included in the Britannica Encyclopedia under American Musician and under Tejano Music



- 2008-El Tejano Enamorado Music Scholarship was formed



- 2011- Agreed to house his music with Texas Tech in the Southwest Music Collection



- 2012-Agreed to house his papers/sheet music/artwork with the Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection



- 2012-Evening of Music and Art by Oscar Martinez was held at the Nettie Benson Latin American Collection, UT Austin



- 2013-The Big Red Bus, a retrospective by music legend Oscar Martinez art exhibit at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin, TX



- 2013-An art exhibit with Oscar's artwork was held at the Texas A & M-CC , Islanders Art Museum



- 2012-Inducted to the South Texas Music Walk of Fame, Corpus Christi, TX



- 2017-Participated in the Legends of Tejanos Music Exhibit hosted by Texas State University



- 2017-Oscar Martinez received honors during Hispanic Heritage Month for his contributions as a composer, artwork and radio personality by Citgo.



Oscar celebrated his 85th birthday on Jan. 3, 2019 with a nice dance party at the historical Galvan Ballroom with many friends and family. Music was provided by Motif.



The year 2020 started with many medical challenges so Oscar spent his days drawing and composing new songs, Tejano music, of course! Oscar recently recorded some English tunes like "The Corpus Christi Rose", "Kiss me again" and in July of 2019 with the help of Joe Revelez and Freddie Martinez, Oscar recorded "How about those cowboys". Later in October of 2019, back in the studio, Oscar was able to record his all-time hit "El Tejano Enamorado" a song he composed back in 1962, with his granddaughter Pamela Carrillo. In addition to that, his great granddaughter, Stella Carrillo recorded "The Corpus Christi Rock" another of Oscar's rock and roll tunes from 1960 with Oscar. Priceless! With a huge amount of determination and patience the recordings were completed. We knew that would be his last time in the Freddie Records recording studio.



During his last weeks, Oscar was able to spend time with Iris, his daughter and he talked about the fabulous life he had right here in Corpus Christi, TX. He said the Memorial Coliseum, the Harbor Bridge, the palm trees and the Bayfront, Corpus Christi had it all!! Oscar reminded Iris of the love he had for all 4 of his children. He said, everything is going to be okay. It was fun!



Oscar, with the talents given to him by his maker, used all of them to the best of his ability up until the very last day. I found an art journal in the hospital room the morning of his death, with 3 new songs. He grew tired of the frequent trips to the hospital and was ready to meet his maker.



A huge thank you to the staff at Cimarron Place, everyone at Spohn Shoreline (Betty in the ICU, 6th) and staff at PAMS. (Dr. Ramos and Lilly). They are our Heros!!



Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.









