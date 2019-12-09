|
Oscar San Miguel
Oscar San Miguel passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Born February 6, 1955, he was the son of Gregorio and Rita San Miguel, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Arnold Rios and his granddaughter Audrey June Langford.
He is survived by his daughters Evita San Miguel and Bianca (Nathan) San Miguel-Guy: his brothers Roberto, Carlos and Joel (Irma) San Miguel, his sisters Carmen (Levi) Escobedo, Blanche (Ramiro) Hoyos, and Rita (Edward) Nunez, his grandchildren Hanah, Alex, Noah, Emma and Arorra. His sister-in-law Hope Rios, nieces and nephews.
Oscar graduated from Miller High School where he focused on art and excelled in pole vaulting. He graduated from the UT Austin School of Law in 1987 where he specialized in representing licensed professionals. After attending the UT School of Law and focusing on litigation for many years, he once again turned his attention to medicine. He left private practice and represented the Texas Medical Board as a prosecuting attorney. Oscar was one of kind, a support system, a friend, a father, G-man and Pampaw, and a beloved brother. We will all miss him.
Memorial services were held at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019