Otilia Echevarria RinconCorpus Christi - Otilia Echevarria Rincon went home to the Lord on Friday August 14, 2020 at the age of 100.She is survived by Carlos Rincon, Mary Margaret & Richard Mondragon, Richard Rincon, Martin Raul & Diannette L. Rincon and David Rincon. Otilia had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.She will always be remembered for her zest for life and larger than life smile and personality!Due to Covid19 and the love and protection Otilia had for her family and friends. Otilia will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park during a private immediate family ceremony on Friday August 21st at 11:30 am, Please send prayers for her at that time.