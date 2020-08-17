1/1
Otilia Echevarria Rincon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otilia Echevarria Rincon

Corpus Christi - Otilia Echevarria Rincon went home to the Lord on Friday August 14, 2020 at the age of 100.

She is survived by Carlos Rincon, Mary Margaret & Richard Mondragon, Richard Rincon, Martin Raul & Diannette L. Rincon and David Rincon. Otilia had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She will always be remembered for her zest for life and larger than life smile and personality!

Due to Covid19 and the love and protection Otilia had for her family and friends. Otilia will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park during a private immediate family ceremony on Friday August 21st at 11:30 am, Please send prayers for her at that time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved