|
|
Otis Ray Gatling
Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Otis Ray Gatling announce his peaceful passing of natural causes at the age of 83 on Saturday evening, March 30, 2019.
Otis was born at Chapman Ranch, Texas in 1935 to Allie Ray and Gladys Pauline Gatling. In his early years, Otis worked at Chapman Ranch where he drove a tractor in the cotton fields for his uncle. He was a proud graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, TX, where he was a member of the first graduating class and a tackle for the District Champion football team. In 1958, he joined the Army and served as a Sergeant in the 1st Calvary & 8th Army in the Korean War. After returning from the War, Otis found his passion in the automotive business. He started out driving a wrecker in High School, then worked in the service department for an auto dealership after the War. He went on to become General Manager for Menger Oldsmobile where he worked for over 30 years. He spent his later years as Service Manager for Taggart Motor Co. in Portland, TX until he retired in 2012. Throughout his career, Otis has a strong passion for training and mentoring people, whether it be in the automotive business, or in life. His love for the automotive business, translated into a love for racing. From drag racing as a teen, driving stock cars at Corpus Christi Speedway to traveling the country attending professional races with family and friends. Otis was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As an avid outdoorsman, he particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family at the Frio River, the family lake house and at his ranch in Weesatche, Texas. Otis was preceded in death by his father, Allie Ray Gatling, his mom, Gladys Pauline (Adams) Gatling and his sister, Mary Lebo.
Otis will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Denise Lytle of Flower Mound, TX and Gayle and husband Steve Maples of Spring, TX, and by his Stepson, Ben and wife Andrea Vineyard of San Marcos, TX and his Stepdaughter, Adriane Vineyard of Portland, TX. He will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Amanda Lytle Mims and husband Jack, Kristin Lytle Wright and husband David, Brett and Jason Maples, and Allie, Natalie and Brandon Vineyard, and one great grandchild, Ryder Mims. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Paula and her husband Gene Campbell of Corpus Christi, TX. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow at Gracepoint Church at 4755 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX. Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 2, 2019