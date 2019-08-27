|
Ouida Mlle "Aunt Tut" Sims
Clarkwood - Ouida Mlle "Aunt Tut" Sims, 94, of Clarkwood, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home. She was born February 1, 1925 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Robstown High School in 1942, was voted class favorite all four years and was a loving homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bobbie Soles McLeroy, her husband, Ernest Ray Sims, Sr. and her brother, Larry McLeroy.
She is survived by her son, Ernest Ray "Herbie" Sims, Jr. and his girlfriend, Liz; her sister, Patsy Murphy; her very special nephew, Dwayne (Jo Dean) Murphy, her very special niece, Renee Murphy; sisters-in-law, Sherry McLeroy and Thelma Sims; brother-in-law, Harry Kelley; numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will begin at 8 A.M. Wednesday.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9 A.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2019