Ovidio "Tony" R. Esquivel



Ore City - Ovidio "Tony" R. Esquivel Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10th, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 9th, 1946 in Falfurrias, TX.



Ovidio is survived by his daughter, Veronica Leyva (Arturo), his son, Ovidio Esquivel Jr. (Meghan) and his grandsons, Raul, Nicky, AJ, Pablo, Anthony and great-grandson, Aiden. He is also survived by his sisters, Margarita Alvarez, Genevieve Salinas (Tony), Onelia Molina, Esperanza Joyce (David), his ex wife, Lucia Esquivel and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as friends. He is predeceased by his father, Alberto Esquivel Jr., his mother, Sylvia Esquivel and his sister Patricia Salinas.



Ovidio was a staunch supporter of unions and was a proud member of the I.B.E.W, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 278, for over 45 years. As a member, he was able to travel the globe and loved being part of the brotherhood. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and nothing made him prouder than their accomplishments. As an Ore City resident, "Coach Tony" loved the Rebels and was committed to giving back to his community. He enjoyed coaching and seeing his grandsons and others strive to reach their potential on and off the field. He loved the Donut Shop conversations, his golf cart and let's not forget, Judge Judy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him and will forever live in our hearts.



Services will be 1:00 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Burial will follow in the Ore City Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore city. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home.









