Ovilio (Billy) Garza
Corpus Christi - Ovilio (Billy) Garza, age 64, of Corpus Christi, passed away January 11, 2020, following an extended illness. Billy was born February 4, 1955, in Beeville, Texas and grew up in Three Rivers, Texas. After graduating high school, Billy enrolled in x-ray technician classes at Memorial Hospital, where he began his career in Radiology for 30+ years. He was also a faithful and active parishioner of both, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. He served in various ministries, groups and organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, A.C.T.S, Eucharistic Minister, Usher, all of which he loved and enjoyed.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Felipe Garza, sister Carmen Lopez and brother Robert Garza. He is survived by his siblings, Martha Salinas of Beeville, Luiza Garza of Three Rivers, Olivia (Maxcimiliano) Salazar of San Antonio, Alfredo Garza (Blanca) of Sinton, and Henry (Sylvia) Garza of Corpus Christi; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends who loved him greatly.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on 3513 Cimarron Blvd. at 9 o'clock a.m.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial contributions be made in Billy's name to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78414.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020