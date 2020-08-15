Pablo Garza, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Pablo "Pops" Garza Jr., born February 6, 1947 passed away Friday August 7th at the age of 73 in Corpus Christi TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Pablo Garza Sr. and Virginia Gonzalez Garza. He was one of four children.



Survived by his spouse Linda G. Flores, his 3 children Peggy Denise Martinez (Ronnie), Norma Jean Bullard, Paul Christopher Garza, 3 step children John Flores, Billy Flores (Laura) and Chris Flores (Toth), his 3 brothers Thomas G. Garza (Estella), Rafael Garza, and Jose Ramon Garza (Ofelia), 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was an active member of his community. Besides being a lifetime member, he served as the Commander of the American Legion Post 364 for 18 years. He was also proud to be a 4th degree Sir Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Assembly #2852.



He started his own plumbing business after he returned from the war in 1970 and worked as a master plumber until his passing. He was a very well respected business man. Smart and willing to learn new things. He was a very "tells it like it is" type of man, but very kind. He was a jokester and would say anything to make you laugh or smile. Words can't express how much he will be missed.



Services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home. The burial will follow the services at 2:30pm at Seaside Memorial Park.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Paul Christopher Garza, Adam Garza, Daniel Tienda, Javier Mejia Jr., Coby Russell, Jesse Arriola, Abraham Arechiga.



Honorary pallbearers Joe Gonzales, Wallo Ed Almandares, Javier Mejia Sr., Robert Russell Sr., Robert Russell Jr, Rodney Evans, John McGowan, Bob Alaniz and Larry Westbrook.









