Pablo Flores III
Corpus Christi - Pablo L. Flores III, age 56, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 21st in Corpus Christi, Tx. He is proceeded in death by his son Paul Flores IV, his father Pablo Flores Jr., and his mother Refugia Flores. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years in marriage, Mary Villafranca Flores; his children, Andrew M. Flores, Christopher M. Flores, and his princess, Anastasia Flores; his two pets, Wiley and Bruce. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Daniel, Juan, Raul (Doris), Abel (Ada), Mona (James), Susie, and Sally. As well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Pablo loved sports, especially baseball and football. He had a passion for coaching his children and other kids in the community throughout the years. He also loved spending time fishing and sharing many memories with his family. Pablo was a loving father, husband, son, uncle, coach, and friend to everyone. Pablo would've loved to thank all his great friends and co-workers for all the support and memories that were shared, he will be greatly missed.
Services are scheduled for Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, with a Rosary to follow.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
