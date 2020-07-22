1/1
Pablo L. Flores III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pablo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pablo Flores III

Corpus Christi - Pablo L. Flores III, age 56, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 21st in Corpus Christi, Tx. He is proceeded in death by his son Paul Flores IV, his father Pablo Flores Jr., and his mother Refugia Flores. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years in marriage, Mary Villafranca Flores; his children, Andrew M. Flores, Christopher M. Flores, and his princess, Anastasia Flores; his two pets, Wiley and Bruce. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Daniel, Juan, Raul (Doris), Abel (Ada), Mona (James), Susie, and Sally. As well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Pablo loved sports, especially baseball and football. He had a passion for coaching his children and other kids in the community throughout the years. He also loved spending time fishing and sharing many memories with his family. Pablo was a loving father, husband, son, uncle, coach, and friend to everyone. Pablo would've loved to thank all his great friends and co-workers for all the support and memories that were shared, he will be greatly missed.

Services are scheduled for Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, with a Rosary to follow.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sawyer-George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diana Gonzalez
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
July 23, 2020
We had a heck of a lot of fun together, went through some sad times , and now you went ahead, just like you. Take care, and when i get there , lets get some kids together and coach the Patriots again.
Donnie Schwirtlich
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved