Pablo Longoria Jr.
Pablo Longoria Jr. passed away 4/16/2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born in Alice, Texas 11/17/38 to Pablo and Soveda Longoria. He spent much of his childhood working on farms with the Brethren Church of Oklahoma. At the age of 18, he enlisted with the US Navy in Galveston, Tx. Two years later he married his high school sweet heart, Ester Navarro. For the next twenty years, he and Ester would move coast to coast as they raised four children Pablo III (Lynann), Ricardo (Sherri), Adelita Deaton (Brownfield) and Jose Longoria (Premont).
While in the Navy, Pablo did several tours of combat duty as he served our country in the Vietnam War. His specialty was as a Sonar Technician, reaching a grade of STGC E-7, at which time he was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal. He ended his military career as a permanent CPO and teacher of electronics and sonar at the Anti-Submarine Warfare School, San Diego, Calif.
After retirement, he and his family moved back home to Texas where he worked at the Falfurrias Ford dealership, the Brooks County Sherriff's Dept and for the USPS. Then he really retired and travelled the states.
He loved music and singing and would wash it all down with a drink, or two. His heart was as big as his dreams and for anyone that knew him, we know this is true. His childish grin, sense of humor and quick mind will be missed.
Love you Dad. God Bless and Rest in Peace.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020