Palemon Del Rosal Santiago
Palemon Del Rosal Santiago

Corpus Christi - Palemon Del Rosal Santiago, affectionately known as "Papa Pale" or "Taco Man," went to rest with Our Lord, guided by St. Jude, on August 12, 2020. Papa Pale was born in Poza Rica, Veracruz on April 26.

Papa Pale is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Maria Dolores, affectionately known as Mama Lola, his son, Omar , daughters, Osiris (Genaro) , Isis (Mike), Vero (Cesar), Maria (Felipe) and Jazzmin; grandchildren Omar Santiago, Lupita, Sol, Luna, Ximena, Jesus, Victoria, Santi, Carmelita, Jerry, Genaro Jr., Devin, Darian, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Papá Palé lived a fulfilling life with his loving wife and children. His love for his family was only rivaled by his love for the Rayados de Monterrey, his favorite soccer team. Papá Palé was a devout Catholic with strong devotion to the Virgen de Guadalupe and St. Jude, always seeking for their intercession before God the Father. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Morales, WellMed physicians, the nurses and staff on the 6th floor NT and CVlCU at Spohn Shoreline for their compassionate care and understanding.

Visitation will be from 8:30 am to 9:45am at Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:00 am with Holy Mass celebrated at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his sons, Cesar, Mike, Felipe, Genaro, Dagoberto and Juan.

The Family asks for prayers if attendance is not possible. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are mandatory while in the facilities.

Eternal Rest grant unto Palemon, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com or our Facebook page: Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Funeraria del Angel
AUG
19
Rosary
09:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
