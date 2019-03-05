|
|
Palmira Garza
Corpus Christi, TX
Palmira Garza, 75, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Palmira was born on January 12, 1944 to Rogelio and Concepcion. She was a devoted Christian, dedicated volunteer and retired homemaker. She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, service in the community, devotion to family, love of music, competitive nature and hat fashion. Palmira was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Palmira Garza is preceded in death by her loving siblings, Llenor, Josephina, Ramiro; grandchildren, Jean Marie Garcia, Alfredo Garcia III, great grandson John Matthew Powers; husbands, Alfredo Garcia and Mecedonio Garza.
Palmira Garza is survived by her children, Alfredo Garcia (Rose), Ramiro, Roberto, Palmira H. (Jesse), Daniel (Carmen), Ricardo (Lorena), Abel (Rebecca), Adrian, Angela, Jesus (Laura); numerous grandchildren beginning with Annette Morin and down, including multiple great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; her brothers, Rogelio Munoz, Ramon Munoz and her sister Rosa Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Altar of Prayer Church with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Altar of Prayer Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW, Diabetes Foundation or a local charity of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 5, 2019