Pamela Joyce Bailey
- - Pamela Joyce Bailey passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 64 after a decade of fighting cancer and contributed to the body of knowledge by participating in Multiple Myeloma clinical trials. She was born June 18, 1954 to Hazel Louise and William Arthel (WA) Bill Taylor. Pam molded the lives of children through her work at South Texas Theater stage productions and Corpus Christi Little Theater and by working at various early childhood development centers around Corpus Christi holding a CDA for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband Bruce Wayne Bailey, son Timothy Wayne Bailey, daughter Hannah Jon Bailey, and brother Robin Taylor.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Visitation will resume at 12:00 noon, Sunday, April 7, 2019 followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Burial will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ganado Cemetery, Ganado, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 6, 2019