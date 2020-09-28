1/1
Pamela Shultz
Pamela Shultz

Corpus Christi - Pamela Charline Nesloney Schultz, age 57, passed away on September 25, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born in Alice, Texas on September 7, 1963 to Clem and Darlene Nesloney. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Darlene Nesloney and two brothers, Albert and Tommy Nesloney. Pam is survived by her husband Greg Schultz, two sisters Pauline Bailey and Betty Vatzlavick all of Corpus Christi, Texas, three Aunts, nine nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, several great great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
