Pamela Sue LaMonica Burge
Houston, TX
Pamela Sue LaMonica Burge passed away on Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, at her home in Houston. She was 72 years of age.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 18th of February, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church; 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where Pastors David Drinnon and John Barksdale are to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Deacons' Parlor.
Please visit Mrs. Burge's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where additional information may be obtained, and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019