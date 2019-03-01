|
Parris Dupree Tipton
Corpus Christi, TX
Parris Dupree Tipton was born to LaShonn Devones and MaShun Tipton on August 15, 1998 in Corpus Christi, TX.
At an early age he attended church regularly with his grandmother at Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship. He attended Haas Middle School and then went to Richard King High School & Plano East High School where he played on the boys Varsity Football team, but then graduated from Solomon Coles High School. Parris enjoyed playing football and had a passion for creating his own music. Another passion of his was spending quality time with his nephew Emari Devon Cleveland (Boopie) whom he loved as his own son.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jazlynn Devones and brother/cousin Isaac Jackson.
Parris leaves to cherish his parents, LaShonn Devones (Robert/Pops) and MaShun Tipton (Twalla), maternal grandparents, Lester and Christine Jackson, also of Corpus Christi; and his paternal grandparents, Antonia Valentina Tipton and Larry (Nelda) Tipton of Robstown, TX, and Stanley Lewis Sr. (Bernadette) and siblings Calvin Miller Jr. (Phoebe), Keshun Tipton, Heidi Ellison, Malachi D. Ellison, Quashun Tipton, Malik Tipton, Alexandria Devones, Raven Anguiano, Heather Ellison. He also leaves his aunts and uncles; Tabatha Butler (Ewart), Jackie McNeely (Jeff), Rogelio, Derick, Antonia, Ahmad, Natasha, and Jessica Tipton, Lionell (Denise) and Stanley Jr. (Misty) Lewis. He is also survived by his high school sweetheart, Kayla Chapa, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at St. John First Baptist Church, 1620 N. Port Ave.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John First Baptist Church, 1620 N. Port Ave.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Reception to follow to Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 1, 2019