Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Parris Russell
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
More Obituaries for Parris Russell
Parris Russell


1940 - 2019
Parris Russell Obituary
Parris Russell

Corpus Christi, TX

Parris David Rodney Russell, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on April 10, 1940 to Fred & Amelia Russell. Parris worked for HEB as a Toy Buyer for 20 years before retiring. He loved the outdoors. This led him to start his own lawn service business that he did until his last day.

Parris was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend to many. He will be missed by anyone that was blessed to have met him. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Evelyn Russell; his mother and biological father; and three brothers, Allan & Dennis Anger & Garry Russell. He leaves behind his family to cherish his memories; one daughter, Dayna (Juan Carlos) Nieto; three sons, David (Debra) Russell, Dennis (Adrian) Russell & Parris Ryan Russell, all from Corpus Christi; two granddaughters; eight grandsons; one great-grandson, & one great-granddaughter; one sister Sharon Anger, father Norman (Eleanor) Anger, all from Canada.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, please see Memory Gardens Funeral Home website.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
