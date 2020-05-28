Pascual G. Salinas
1939 - 2020
Pascual G. Salinas

Alice - Pascual G. Salinas "Chico", age 88, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 88. He went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his daughter and grandson. He was born in Agua Dulce, Texas on February 4, 1932. He was the oldest son of nine siblings. He started working at the age of 8 or 9 years old to help his father and mother support his younger siblings. Chico married his wife, Lydia in 1954. He worked various places from picking cotton, tire man, and the oilfield industry - working for Royal Bates, Dugger Drilling Co., Alanco Drilling Co., and Flournoy Drilling for 38 years for a total of 45 years in the oilfield industry. He retired from Grey Wolf Drilling Company in 2004 at the age of 72 years old. People described Chico as one of the hardest working men that they had ever met. To Chico, working long hours with no days off was nothing out of the ordinary so he could provide for his wife, daughter, and son. Chico had a funny sense of humor, enjoyed BBQ and family gatherings at home, laughing and joking with family and friends. Chico and his wife, Lydia instilled strong work ethics in their two children, Ada and Arturo. He spent his last ten years of his life at his daughters home calling that home, the Martinez Nursing Home. Chico always would make family and friends laugh with a gesture. Chico will always be remembered as hard working, warm hearted, and giving a helping hand to people he knew and loved. Thank you Dad, I am going to miss you, the place you called your home.

He was preceded by his wife, Lydia A. Salinas; son, Arturo Pascual Salinas; granddaughter, Atalie Marina Martinez; father and mother, Octavio Salinas Sr. and Dorita G. Salinas; brother, Seferino "Chaca" Salinas; and sisters, Petra S. Silva and Lucilla S. DeLeon.

He is survived by his daughter, Ada S. Martinez; grandson, Aaron Martinez; great-grandchildren, Nickolaus Martinez, Samuel Martinez; Kristopher Martinez and Victoria Martinez; brothers, Tavo (Elida) Salinas, Roberto (Anna) Salinas, Eluid (Ofelia) Salinas, Adalberto (Elvia) Salinas and Raul Salinas; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Martinez, Nickolaus Martinez, Samuel Martinez, Kristopher Martinez, Oscar Araiza, Victoria Martinez, Adalberto Salinas, and Joseph Lerma.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
MAY
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
MAY
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
