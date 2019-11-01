|
|
Pat Best
Corpus Christi - Patsy Jean Best was born in Winchester, Texas on Aug. 2, 1931 to Albert Karisch and Eunice Hart Karisch. After graduating from high school in La Grange, Texas Pat moved to Austin where she met her husband William (Bill) Callahan Best. They moved to Galveston, TX where Bill attended medical school, and they also welcomed the birth of their first child. This was followed by many more moves with the Navy before finally settling in Corpus Christi in 1964.
Pat had a long career as a real estate broker with Hunsaker Realtors, helping many families find new homes. She is preceded in death by her husband. Pat later enjoyed the companionship of Cdr. Anthony Feher who also preceded her in death. After many months of declining health, Pat died peacefully in hospice care on Oct. 11, 2019. She is survived by son William Callahan Best, Jr. and daughter in law Julie Edelstein- Best of South Padre Island; daughter Kelly Best Bourgeois and son in law Keith Alan Bourgeois of Houston, grandchildren Alan, Brian, and Camille Bourgeois; and son Scott Boyd Best of Costa Mesa, California.
A graveside service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019