Pat Brady
Corpus Christi - Pat Brady of Corpus Christi passed away on April 25, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Daughter of the late William McCracken Brewer and Stella Brewer (Bradshaw) and was raised with many extended close family members. Both parents were born in the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory and proud of their Cherokee heritage. Pat was predeceased in death by her husband David W. Brady and sister, Billie Brewer Aery, and brother, Ned Adair Brewer.
David and Pat Brady moved to Corpus Christi from Houston in 1978 and resided in the Country Club neighborhood. Pat was a hospital volunteer as well as an avid golfer. She traveled with her husband David and her friends in the U.S as well as foreign travel.
She is survived by her daughter Lea Ann Simmons (Jerry) of Surprise, Arizona, two grandchildren, Jared Simmons (Maryann) of Bend, Oregon and Regan Kramer (Nachman) of Scottsdale, Arizona; three Great-Grandchildren, Elyse Simmons, Anika Simmons, and Elisheva Kramer, and two nieces, Shaila Aery and Sally Gibson.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019