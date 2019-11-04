|
Pat Douglas Turner
Pat Douglas Turner peacefully left this earthly life surrounded by his family on November 3, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. He was anxious to be with his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy, who preceded him in death Christmas Day 2017. He will be missed by his sons, Pat Jr. (Kandy) and Stephen (Jolayne) and his beloved grandchildren, Emily and Sam, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, he will be missed by his extended family, Rudy and Virginia Reyna and their wonderful children.
Big Pat was born on the farm in Itasca, Texas and later moved to Houston, Texas where he graduated from Milby High School. After graduation, he was called away to the Korean War where he served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge, he spent 37 years with Bethlehem Steel in the oilfield supply division ultimately retiring as regional manager for Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Mexico. He and Dot were lifelong members of the Methodist Church and were blessed with many friends during their times in Beaumont, Alice, Corpus Christi, Houston, Longview, Pearland and Clegg. Pat had endless energy and loved hard work and was always willing to help whenever he was needed and even when he wasn't. Gregarious and happy by nature, he was always in a great mood and enjoyed joking with friends and family and even random strangers. He will be missed as an incredibly loving father and grandfather and dedicated friend.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Sutter and Dr. Rafael Berio-Muniz for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Rudy and Virginia Reyna and family who made Pat a part of their family and provided loving, tireless, and excellent care these last 2 years.
A private family ceremony is planned.
