Patricia A. "Pat" Crocker
- - Patricia A. "Pat" Crocker died on August 4, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer. She is remembered for her warmth, smile, laughter, generosity, love, support, and much more.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Marianne Helen Posey, and her younger brother, John David Posey.
She is survived by her loving husband, Patric Andrew "Andy" Crocker; their children, Lt. William Andrew "Drew" Crocker, USN and his wife, Amanda Crocker, Omega Lynn Crocker and granddaughter, Marlie Rae Crocker, and Alpha Dale Crocker; Pat's brothers, Marcus Delvin Posey and fiancé, Tracey M. Biggs, Dyle Joseph Posey and wife, Christine Posey, and Horst Steven Posey and wife, Johanna Posey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was born in a United States Army Hospital in Verdun, France while her father served in the U.S. Army. She spent her childhood in both Europe and the United States before her family settled in Seguin, TX. She met her husband Andy Crocker in 1983 while working for Scobey Moving and Storage in San Antonio, TX. They were married on September 28, 1984 and Pat moved to Corpus Christi, TX. Once there, she helped enlarge the record storage department of Crocker Moving & Storage Co. Pat created and managed Crocker Document Storage and File Management from 1994 until December 2018 when illness caused her to step away from work.
Pat was a generous, thoughtful, and loving mother and businessperson. She actively volunteered for various organizations; including Mission of Mercy.
Pat was also a CASA until cancer struck.
Patricia A. Crocker was a loving and giving person. Before her death she requested in lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Mission of Mercy - Texas, CASA of the Coastal Bend, or the Southwest Movers Association Foundation.
A small memorial service is pending.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 7, 2019